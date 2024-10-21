Assam: National Award Winning Teacher Maheswar Borah Passes Away

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Maheswar Bora, a retired teacher, an eminent litterateur, a recipient of National award for teachers and a resident of Borachuk here breathed his last on Saturday night at his residence. He was 81. He had eleven books to his credit. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural, literary, educational organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area. He held the position of vice president of Sodu Asom Kabi Sanmilan. Representatives of various organizations and individuals of the greater Jamugurihat area including Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Sodu Asom Kabi Sanmilan, Asomiya Sahitya Sanmilani, Jamuguri branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Paschim Jamuguri Kala Parishad, Sudarshan Sanskritk Gosthi, Jamuguri HSS, Borachuk VDC, Jamuguri Adarsha Vidyalaya, THB College, Paschim Jamuguri HS, Paschim Jamuguri branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Natun Sahitya Parishad, Baresohoriya Raij Sabha, Abhijatri Kala Kendra among others paid rich tributes in the mortal remains this morning. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika and eminent journalist Nitya Borah condoled the demise of Maheswar Borah. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area. He leaves behind his two sons along with a host of relatives.

