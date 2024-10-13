Assam: Efforts To Upgrade Jorhat-Dibrugarh Corridor In Full Swing To Provide Seamless Connectivity

JORHAT: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that efforts to develop the strategically important Jorhat-Dibrugarh Corridor are going on in full swing.

The 143-km-long National Highway Corridor aims to provide seamless connectivity in this crucial route and fulfill the needs that may arise in the future.

This vital corridor will connect major places like Jorhat, Sivasagar, Demow, Moran and Dibrugarh and this infrastructure project is being built with modern features.

The upgradation of this corridor will be beneficial in various aspects. It will provide easy access to important landmarks like Digboi Refinery while also making mobilization of logistics for national security simpler and convenient.