Assam: Efforts To Upgrade Jorhat-Dibrugarh Corridor In Full Swing To Provide Seamless Connectivity

JORHAT: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that efforts to develop the strategically important Jorhat-Dibrugarh Corridor are going on in full swing.
The 143-km-long National Highway Corridor aims to provide seamless connectivity in this crucial route and fulfill the needs that may arise in the future.
This vital corridor will connect major places like Jorhat, Sivasagar, Demow, Moran and Dibrugarh and this infrastructure project is being built with modern features.
The upgradation of this corridor will be beneficial in various aspects. It will provide easy access to important landmarks like Digboi Refinery while also making mobilization of logistics for national security simpler and convenient.
Moreover, it will also facilitate trade and industrialization, as a result of which, jobs and employment opportunities will automatically get created.
Meanwhile, the project works has been divided into 5 corridors, with average progress of 75 per cent.
Of the 143-km-long stretch, 75.5 km will comprise of 4-lane roads while the remaining 67.8 km will be 2-lane roads.
Furthermore, the project encompasses 12 vehicular underpasses, 8 pedestrian underpasses, 2 major bridges along with an emergency landing facility stretching 4.2 km.
