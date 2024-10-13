Assam To Celebrate Classical Language Status By Observing 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah'

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam Government has declared that the state will celebrate a 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from November 3 to 9, 2024.

This attempt to acknowledge the historic recognition of Assamese as a classical language was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an X post on Sunday.

The week-long program will highlight the rich cultural heritage and linguistic pride of the Assamese people.

CM Sarma stated in his post on X that universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars throughout this week.