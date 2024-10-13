Assam To Celebrate Classical Language Status By Observing 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah'

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam Government has declared that the state will celebrate a 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from November 3 to 9, 2024.
This attempt to acknowledge the historic recognition of Assamese as a classical language was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an X post on Sunday.
The week-long program will highlight the rich cultural heritage and linguistic pride of the Assamese people.
CM Sarma stated in his post on X that universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars throughout this week.
The Assam CM's post further added that the people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage.
Notably, the Assamese language was officially bestowed with a place among the classical languages by the Central government on October 3, along with four other languages, during the third day of the Indian linguistic extravaganza.
ALSO READ: Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam And Bhutan, No Casualties Reported
ALSO WATCH: