Assam: Eight Assam Police Personnel Hospitalized After Consuming Wild Mushrooms; One in Critical Condition

GUWAHATI: Along Assam and Arunachal Pradesh's border health crisis rattled Assam Police personnel. Those stationed at Panbari's 22nd APBn camp in Dhemaji were afflicted. This crisis ensued after officers consumed wild mushrooms. The incident event unfolded recently. It severely impacted eight police force members.

Witnesses at the scene provided detailed reports. Troublesome symptoms became apparent after ingestion. The personnel experienced acute vomiting after consuming the mushrooms. They also experienced alarming dizziness. Swift measures were taken. They received medical assistance at a nearby facility.

Nevertheless, the health conditions of affected individuals deteriorated at a rapid pace. As a result the individuals were promptly transferred. This occurred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Among the hospitalised victims, one case was critical. This individual requires intensive care. It is necessary for him to be in the hospital's ICU. The intensity of the incident led authorities to act. Given this investigation was launched. The investigation is rigorous. Its intent is to uncover the origin and nature of the poisonous mushrooms.

Efforts are being made to trace the source of these mushrooms. Additionally efforts are underway to understand their toxic nature. The key query is how such substance found its way near the police station.

The incident acts as a stark reminder. It highlights the concealed hazards of eating wild mushrooms without proper knowledge or identification. In numerous instances, seemingly harmless vegetation can conceal lethal toxins.

Potential awareness drives may be kickstarted. These programs aim to educate the public about the hazards of foraging for wild mushrooms unaided. It is recommended to seek professional help when identifying edible mushrooms in the wild.

The Assam Police department is offering strong support to the impacted personnel. In addition full backing is being extended to their families. The families being supported. Medical help is being assured for them in this crucial period.

In an effort to bolster safety guidelines, substantial strides are being taken. The department is giving special consideration to awareness. This is particularly in relation to the consumption of wild plants and mushrooms, specifically during duty time.