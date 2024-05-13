Assam: Padma Shri Jatin Goswami Gurudev Honored with 'Kushilaba Kala Nidhi' Title

MORIGAON: The esteemed 'Kushilaba Kala Nidhi' title was conferred onto Padma Shri Jatin Goswami Gurudev. This act illustrated deep reverence for his enduring influence on Satriya Sangeet culture. The ceremony happened on a Sunday. It took place amidst a festive atmosphere at the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya in Morigaon.

The event proudly showcased the vibrant cultural richness of the region. Well-respected figures and avid fans enhanced the function with their attendance. The event was held on hallowed ground at the late Gulap Mahanta Memorial stage. Interestingly, this stage is tucked away within Morigaon District Library's premises.

A sparking environment full of eager anticipation existed. This lively ambiance breathed life into Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya's annual performance. Notably, this is known as 'Kushilaba.' There's no denying it offered apt backdrop for such an impactful milestone.

The ceremony commenced with a prayer, delivered by Atul Ch. Das. Das serves as the district president of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha in Morigaon. Two esteemed figures guided the smooth progression of the ceremony. They helped build momentum. Those guiding figures were Gyan Muhan Deka and Prasanna Kr. Medhi.

Deka holds the position of president at Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya. Prasanna Kr. Medhi is the principal of this institution. Following this segment came the ceremonial lamp lighting. This was a universal sign of auspicious beginnings. Mridul Kr. Bora executed this symbolic act with grace. Bora holds the role of exam secretary at Sankari Sangeet Vidyapith Assam.

Mantu Kr. Nath vigilantly oversaw the entire series of events. A cultural showcase followed it featured a profound diversity of performances. These performances were crafted by remarkably talented students of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya in Morigaon. Their contributions greatly enhanced the event's vibrancy.

A standout highlight was the formal inauguration of the melodious composition 'Tejare Kamalapati'. Janardan Kalita undertook this inauguration. It was an evocative moment. This moment harmoniously interwove tradition and innovation within realm of Satriya Sangeet.

The evening's activities undeniably reached their pinnacle with the honoring of Padma Shri Jatin Goswami Gurudev. The title 'Kushilaba Kala Nidhi' was bestowed upon him. This title serves as affirmation of his unwavering dedication. Furthermore it reflects his critical contributions.