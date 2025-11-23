Assam: Eight-day ‘Ati Rudra Mahayogya’ to begin at Gupteshwar Temple today

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Religious fervour has gripped the Dhekiajuli region as the ancient Shri Shri Gupteshwar Temple at Singri prepares to host an elaborate eight-day ‘Ati Rudra Mahayogya’ beginning tomorrow. The sacred ritual, set to run from November 23 to November 30, is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Assam and neighbouring states. With the organising committee having finalised all arrangements, the temple premises have taken on a festive and devotional atmosphere. To review the preparations, Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal, accompanied by Borsola MLA Ganesh Limbu, visited the site on Friday. Following a detailed inspection, Minister Singhal held a discussion with members of the organizing committee, underscoring the significance of smooth execution for such a large-scale spiritual event.

The highlight of the programme will be the formal inauguration of the Mahayogya by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8 AM on November 23. His participation has added a special dimension to the occasion, further elevating the spiritual and cultural importance of the event.

To conduct the rigorous Vedic rituals of the ‘Ati Rudra Mahayogya’, nearly 300 Brahmin priests from South India have already arrived and taken their positions at the temple precinct. Their presence symbolises the traditional and authentic handling of the complex rituals associated with the Yajna. Leaders of the reception committee, including President of the Gupteshwar Temple Development Committee Tulsî Borthakur, and General Secretary Gopal Acharyya, have extended heartfelt appeals to devotees and the general public to participate actively and lend their cooperation to make the event a grand success. With spiritual energy already building around Singri, the Mahayogya is poised to become one of the most significant religious gatherings in the region this year.

Also Read: Assam: Devi Bhagavat Mahayagya begins at Siddhidatri Durga Temple