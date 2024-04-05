Assam: Eight police officers honoured in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: The Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, honoured eight police officers of the district by giving them appreciation letter and cash rewards. Sonitpur SP Varun Purkayastha presented Appreciation Certificates to two Sub Inspectors (P), namely SI(P) Priyanka Buragohain and SI(P) Rahul Bora, and cash rewards to four LNKs Sanjib Bhattarai, Jitumoni Das, Jonab Ali and apart from Monoj Gogoi two Constables Nabadeep Das & Lutfur Rahman. This acknowledgment was in recognition of their dedication and diligent efforts in promptly rescuing a minor girl of Dhekiajuli from Deodhar in Jharkhand and recovering a stolen government vehicle from Dimapur.

