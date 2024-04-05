Lok Sabha Election 2024: Doubt-clearing session for presiding and polling officers arranged in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: A doubt-clearing session was arranged for presiding officers and female 1st polling officers on Thursday in Birjhora Public Library in connection with Lok Sabha Election 2024. Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Bongaigaon Election District give a presentation meticulously on the duties of presiding officers on the poll day. He said in the session that presiding officers should take with them the statutory forms, presiding officers diary, Declaration Certficate, mock poll certificate, check list etc.for the poll day so that no difficulties arise on the same day. Pathak stressed that the area that Sector authorities will cover does not have to be a priority for the presiding authorities.

Bijoy Mazumdar, Technical Director, NIC, gave a demonstration of EVM and VVPAT on its functions to operate those on the poll day without any difficulty. Master trainers Dr.Kamal Krishna Das, Banamali Sarmah also offered a detailed presentation on presiding officer’s duties and responsibilities on the poll day as well as what are the deeds that can be done on the previous day of the poll day so that everything can be done smoothly.

Navanita Hazarika, Election Officer was present in today’s doubt-clearing session. All presiding officers including those PSs run by female, youth and PWD ,female 1st polling officers, sector officers and zonal officers were also present in today’s session.

