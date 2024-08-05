Assam: Eighty ACS officers visit Technology Incubation Centre in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Eighty ACS officers who are at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar, for a four-week orientation and training on the administration of six schedule areas and tribal languages (Bodo and Mising) from July 16 to August 16 at Bodoland Administrative Staff College visited the Technology Incubation Centre on Mushroom at Bodoland University (BU), led by Deputy Director of Assam Administrative Staff College, Dimple Baruah, and Assistant District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Rima Trishna Haloi, on Thursday.

In the short exposure visit, Principal of the Investigator of Technology Incubation Centre on Mushroom, Professor Sandeep Das, Bodoland University, informed the officers about the different facilities available at the centre for upliftment of rural entrepreneurship and skill development of rural youths through rural technological interventions which included technology of mushroom cultivation of basic mushroom, advanced mushroom, super mushroom, ornamental fish unit etc.

Professor Das also emphasized the role of the Technology Incubation Centre of Bodoland University since its inception through different extramural projects in the holistic development of the sixth scheduled area of BTR and adjoining areas in terms of employment generation and also about the quality assurance service of the centre for the assessment of the quality of valued mushroom products.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, various aspects of agro-business development, cost-benefit analysis, consumptive and non-consumptive utility of mushrooms, medicinal utility of mushrooms, waste-to-wealth concept, and ways to roll in the concept of circular economy in rural areas in convergence with other allied agri-sectors have been detailed, along with site visits at the different aforementioned units.

Also Read: Training Programme for ACS Officers on 6th Schedule Areas and Tribal Languages Commences in Kokrajhar (sentinelassam.com)