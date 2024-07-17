Training Programme for ACS Officers on 6th Schedule Areas and Tribal Languages Commences in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A four-week-long training programme on administration of 6th schedule areas and tribal languages for ACS officers of the 2024 batch, sponsored by the government of Assam at Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Bodofa cultural complex in Kokrajhar, got underway on Tuesday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the speaker of BTC, Katiram Boro, principal secretary Akash Deep, and course director Dhiraj Soud.

The speaker of BTC, Katiram Boro, said it was a significant development that the training on 6th schedule administration in scheduled council administration areas and tribal languages of the 1st batch of ACS officers of Assam got underway, at Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar. He said the establishment of Bodoland Administrative Staff College was part of the BTR accord, and accordingly, the college became operational. He said the ACS officers of Assam who passed in 2024 were being given training on administration in 6th schedule areas and languages on Bodo and Mising to enhance communications and convenience of functioning in 6th schedule council areas. As peace has returned to BTC after the BTR accord signed in 2020, many educational institutions have come up in BTC, and the districts of BTC are performing well in the HSLC and other higher secondary examinations. He also said as many as 82 trainees, including 3 ACS officers from BTC, were taking part in the training, and one of the ACS officers from BTC is from Bodofa UN Brahma super-50 mission, who would be taught administration in 6th schedule areas and Bodo and Mising languages.

Boro said there were three autonomous councils in Assam created under the 6th schedule of the Constitution of India, including the Bodoland Territorial Council, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and the Dima-Hasao Autonomous Council. The government has given priority to local languages for more convenient communication and functioning of the council governments, he said, adding that two teachers each in Bodo and Mising languages will impart language training to ACS officers and other trainees at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College in Kokrajhar beginning from July 16. He said the government of BTR had launched various missions to achieve its targeted goal, and the Bodofa UN Brahma super-50 mission is one of the missions to envisage human resource development in BTC. Out of 50 students for free coaching in civil service examinations under the Bodofa UN Brahma super-50 mission, 44 have cleared the mains examination in 2024, and their performance in the NEET and JEE is also very satisfactory.

