Assam: Elderly scooter rider killed in rear-end crash on NH-15 near Kusumtola

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road accident that took place on NH-15 on Friday afternoon, a person identified as Tanka Bahadur Domai, a resident of Kusumtola, died. He was 65. According to available information, Tanka was on his way home on his scooty when a speedy vehicle bearing registration number AS12AD7900 hit him from behind. He was immediately taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Later on, Jamuguri police seized the vehicle and sent the body for autopsy.

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