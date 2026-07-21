Artificial Flooding Submerges Khumtai Road in Golaghat, Triggering Traffic Woes

Flood fury grips several areas as rising rivers disrupt normal life, inundate roads and villages

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days, coupled with the severe flooding of the Dhansiri River, has caused widespread flooding in several parts of Assam. In Golaghat district’s Khumtai Chariali area, the Shaheed Captain Jintu Gogoi Road has been submerged under artificial floodwaters.

Although water trapped on the eastern side is flowing past the Khumtai Revenue Circle Office and the Khumtai Police Outpost, some people have allegedly obstructed the natural drainage by dumping garbage and blocking the water channel. As a result, water has accumulated and inundated the Jintu Gogoi Road, several village roads, and the homes, poultry farms, fish ponds, and agricultural properties of many farming families, causing significant damage.

The nearby Dhalajan stream has also overflowed, with excess water spilling across agricultural fields and causing further losses to the local population.

Local residents have appealed to the Panchayat representatives and the local MLA to construct culverts and improve the drainage system during the dry season so that water can flow freely and such flooding can be prevented in the future.

As the road remains submerged, students of Khumtai Higher Secondary School and Jaya Gogoi College, employees commuting to the Punjab National Bank and other workplaces, as well as pedestrians and motorists, are facing severe inconvenience in their daily travel.

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