Assam: Elderly Woman Incorrectly Diagnosed With TB At Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital
DHAKUAKHANA: In an outrageous incident, a 65-year-old woman undergoing treatment at the Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital received a wrong diagnosis, leading to the further deterioration of her health condition.
The elderly woman has been identified as Nandeshwari Doley, hailing from Medhisuti village in Dhakuakhana. She experienced slight dizziness after suffering from fever, as a result of which, she visited the hospital on June 24, 2024.
Upon consultation, she followed the doctor's advice and underwent several medical tests on June 25, 2024.
The test results indicated that Doley was diagnosed with Tuberculosis, prompting her to begin treatment in consultation with the doctors.
Astonishingly, her health condition worsened after receiving medical treatment in this hospital.
Her concerned family members grew skeptical of the treatment and decided to conduct another test at a medical lab in Dhemaji.
The new report showed her to be TB negative, thereby contradicting the previous diagnosis.
Doley's son, seemingly furious by this blunder, urged the health department to take appropriate action against Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital for providing the incorrect TB diagnosis.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of medical testing and the quality of healthcare services at the hospital.
