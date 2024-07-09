Assam: Elderly Woman Incorrectly Diagnosed With TB At Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital

DHAKUAKHANA: In an outrageous incident, a 65-year-old woman undergoing treatment at the Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital received a wrong diagnosis, leading to the further deterioration of her health condition.

The elderly woman has been identified as Nandeshwari Doley, hailing from Medhisuti village in Dhakuakhana. She experienced slight dizziness after suffering from fever, as a result of which, she visited the hospital on June 24, 2024.

Upon consultation, she followed the doctor's advice and underwent several medical tests on June 25, 2024.

The test results indicated that Doley was diagnosed with Tuberculosis, prompting her to begin treatment in consultation with the doctors.