Assam Election 2021: Union Minister Narendra Tomar Appointed as Election In-Charge

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar as the election in-charge in Assam. Meanwhile, DoNER minister Jitendra Singh has been appointed as the additional in-charge of Assam assembly election.

With a mission to achieve a target of 100+ seats in the upcoming Assam assembly polls 2021, the BJP led- Assam government is seeking people's suggestions for its poll manifesto this election.



According to reports, BJP leader Narayan Chandra Borkotoky here in Guwahati, addressing a press meet has sought suggestions from the assam voters to include in the party manifesto.



Further, citizens can submit their suggestions at https://mission100plus.in/ else wise can also send the suggestions by giving missed calls to 73832. It is to be mentioned that this mega exercise was earlier launched in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The mega election drive was launched by Amit Shah along with senior party leader Rajnath Singh, launched "Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath", a month-long campaign to seek suggestions from people across the country to help the BJP prepare its 'Sankalp Patra' for the general election.



Meanwhile, the Assam State BJP has constituted a 13-member committee to prepare the party manifesto for the election.



The ABP-C Voter survey predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is likely to get 73-81 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls As per the poll prediction, the BJP led-Assam government will comfortably cross the magic number of 63 while UPA is projected to win around 36-44 seats.



It is to be mentioned that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with its allied regional party- Asom Gana Parishad, United People's Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party is set to secure a strong foothold in the state of Assam.



The ABP-C Voter Projected Vote share is - NDA- 43%, UPA- 35%, AIDUF- 8%, OTH- 14%.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jitendra Singh said that the party manifesto will be made in accordance with all the allied parties and also with due respect with the citizens of Assam.

