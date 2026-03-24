Assam Election 2026: Nagaon District Sees Busy Last Day of Nominations

The final day of nomination filing for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 brought a wave of political energy to Nagaon district on Monday, with over a dozen candidates from across the political spectrum submitting their papers amid loud sloganeering, large rallies, and visible shows of supporter strength.

The district covers seven Assembly constituencies, and candidates from the ruling NDA alliance, the Congress-led opposition, and other parties were all active through the day.

Also Read: Congress, AAP Candidates File Nominations in Guwahati With Big Rallies