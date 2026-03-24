Assam Election 2026: Nagaon District Sees Busy Last Day of Nominations

The final day of nomination filing for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 brought a wave of political energy to Nagaon district on Monday, with over a dozen candidates from across the political spectrum submitting their papers amid loud sloganeering, large rallies, and visible shows of supporter strength.
The district covers seven Assembly constituencies, and candidates from the ruling NDA alliance, the Congress-led opposition, and other parties were all active through the day.
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AGP Minister and Kaliabor candidate Keshab Mahanta filed his nomination amid a large rally, expressing confidence that voters would back the ruling alliance once again.
"I have faith that the people of Kaliabor will once again give us a mandate to form the government under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.
In Barhampur, former senior BJP leader and AJP candidate Rajen Gohain filed his papers, striking a combative tone against his former party.
"The people are suffering under the BJP government, and we are confident of winning the elections," he said, signalling that the opposition alliance is ready for a direct contest in the constituency.
Across Nagaon district's seven constituencies, the following candidates submitted their nomination papers on the last day:
Dr. Durlav Chamua — Congress, Nagaon-Batadroba
Jakir Hussain Farazi — AGP, Rupahihat
Aminul Islam — AIUDF, Rupahihat
Anil Saikia — BJP, Samaguri
Tanjil Hussain — Congress, Samaguri
Utpal Bania — Congress, Raha (SC constituency)
Mukut Debnath — BJP, Dhing
Motiur Rahman — AIUDF, Dhing
Mehboob Muktar — Raijor Dal, Dhing
Pradip Kumar Baruah — Raijor Dal, Kaliabor
Jitendrajit Gaur — Kaliabor
Ranumai Terangpi — AAP, Barhampur
Baran Bikash Das — AAP, Raha
With nominations now closed, all papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 26, and polling across Assam is set for April 9.