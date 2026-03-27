Assam Election 2026: Seven Candidates to Contest Tangla Assembly Seat

Here is the complete list of candidates in the fray:

Bikan Chandra Deka – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Rohit Pariga – Indian National Congress (INC)

Jayanta Kumar Rabha – United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

Jitendra Chaliha – Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI)

Nagen Chandra Deka – Gana Suraksha Party (GSP)

Phulon Kachari – Voter Party International (VPI)

Biswadutta Tanti – Ganawana Ganatantra

The contest features candidates from both major national parties — the BJP and Congress — alongside regional and smaller parties, setting up a multi-cornered fight for the seat.