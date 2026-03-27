Assam Election 2026: Seven Candidates to Contest Tangla Assembly Seat

Kalaigaon: A total of seven candidates will contest the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, covering a range of political parties from national heavyweights to smaller regional outfits.
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Here is the complete list of candidates in the fray:
Bikan Chandra Deka – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Rohit Pariga – Indian National Congress (INC)
Jayanta Kumar Rabha – United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)
Jitendra Chaliha – Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI)
Nagen Chandra Deka – Gana Suraksha Party (GSP)
Phulon Kachari – Voter Party International (VPI)
Biswadutta Tanti – Ganawana Ganatantra
The contest features candidates from both major national parties — the BJP and Congress — alongside regional and smaller parties, setting up a multi-cornered fight for the seat.