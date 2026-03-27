Assam News

Assam Election 2026: Seven Candidates to Contest Tangla Assembly Seat

Seven candidates from parties including BJP, Congress, and UPPL will contest the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026.
Tangla LAC
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Kalaigaon: A total of seven candidates will contest the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, covering a range of political parties from national heavyweights to smaller regional outfits.

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Here is the complete list of candidates in the fray:

  • Bikan Chandra Deka – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

  • Rohit Pariga – Indian National Congress (INC)

  • Jayanta Kumar Rabha – United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

  • Jitendra Chaliha – Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI)

  • Nagen Chandra Deka – Gana Suraksha Party (GSP)

  • Phulon Kachari – Voter Party International (VPI)

  • Biswadutta Tanti – Ganawana Ganatantra

The contest features candidates from both major national parties — the BJP and Congress — alongside regional and smaller parties, setting up a multi-cornered fight for the seat.

Tangla LAC
Assam Assembly Election 2026

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