Assam Election: Face-off for Guwahati Seat; BJP, Congress Women Clash in LS Polls

GUWAHATI: As the country gets ready for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the BJP and Congress are gearing up for a significant contest for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami are in a direct competition. Both are new to Lok Sabha elections and are putting in a lot of effort to attract over 20 lakh voters, with slightly more women than men.

The seat has eight candidates competing for it. BJP women candidates have held this seat since 2009, starting with veteran leader Bijoya Chakravorty, who represented the constituency three times in 1999, 2009, and 2014.