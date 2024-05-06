Assam Election: Face-off for Guwahati Seat; BJP, Congress Women Clash in LS Polls

GUWAHATI: As the country gets ready for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the BJP and Congress are gearing up for a significant contest for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami are in a direct competition. Both are new to Lok Sabha elections and are putting in a lot of effort to attract over 20 lakh voters, with slightly more women than men.
The seat has eight candidates competing for it. BJP women candidates have held this seat since 2009, starting with veteran leader Bijoya Chakravorty, who represented the constituency three times in 1999, 2009, and 2014.
The BJP decided not to give a ticket to the current party MP, Queen Ojah, and instead gave it to Medhi, who is a state vice president of the party and a former head of the party's women's wing.
Bijuli Kalita Medhi, 45, has kept a low profile in the BJP despite being with the party since 1998. However, this time, he aims to make a significant impact by winning the prestigious Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.
Bijuli, who holds a postgraduate degree from Gauhati University, previously served as the president of the BJP's Mohila Morcha and as a vice-president of the party's Assam unit.
She is relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's track record to secure victory in her election campaign.
Meanwhile, the Congress candidate is actively engaging with voters across the entire constituency, which includes urban and rural areas in the hills and plains. She is promising to address their immediate and long-standing issues.
Goswami, running as a Congress candidate and supported by the INDIA bloc, believes she can make history by becoming the first Congress woman to win the prestigious seat.
Goswami, 51, joined the Congress party in 2018 after being expelled from the BJP for what was described as "anti-party activities."
There are eight candidates competing for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Political analysts note that the BJP has deployed its top leaders to campaign for the seat, which is embroiled in a fierce two-way contest.
