Manipur Violence: Leader of UKNA Assassinated by Bodyguard in Churachandpur

IMPHAL: A man believed to be a leader of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was killed by his own bodyguard in Churachandpur, Manipur.
Reports suggest he was involved with the group that admitted to attacking oil tankers on National Highway 37.
The person who died was known as Thangminlal Haokip, also known as Hunter or Tamin.
He was about 39 years old and held the title of self-proclaimed camp commander within the banned group UKNA.
He was reportedly killed by his bodyguard in Geljang village (Old Nabil), near Leimatak in Churachandpur district on Sunday. The outfit has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.
Earlier on May 4, effigies representing 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, accused of collecting large sums of money from the government without fulfilling their duties for the past year, were set on fire.
The burning took place during a protest organized by several groups, including PYAL, Thougei Pangei Yangdong, PYYDA, and WWA Pangei, at Pangei Yangong in the Imphal East district. This protest marked the first anniversary of ethnic violence in the state.
Angry protesters at the event claimed that these MLAs are still receiving their full benefits by sending individuals who would not be at risk in Imphal to the state assembly secretariat on their behalf.
Following the outbreak of violence between the Kukis and Meiteis on May 3, 2023, there were two assembly sessions.
In the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has sixty members, there are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs. None of these MLAs attended the sessions, yet they are finding ways to collect large sums of money.
According to the Salaries and Allowance of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Manipur) 21st Amendment Act, 2020, each MLA is entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.
