Manipur Violence: Leader of UKNA Assassinated by Bodyguard in Churachandpur

IMPHAL: A man believed to be a leader of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was killed by his own bodyguard in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Reports suggest he was involved with the group that admitted to attacking oil tankers on National Highway 37.

The person who died was known as Thangminlal Haokip, also known as Hunter or Tamin.

He was about 39 years old and held the title of self-proclaimed camp commander within the banned group UKNA.