Assam Election: Nagaon Records 87.08% Voter Turnout, Minority Constituencies Lead with Over 90% Participation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In an impressive display of democratic participation, Nagaon district recorded a remarkable 87.08% average voter turnout across its seven Assembly constituencies during the Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The polling process, conducted across 1,868 polling stations, began at 7:00 am and largely remained peaceful throughout the day. By 5:00 pm, voter turnout had already reached 86.14%, with the final percentage rising further as polling continued late into the evening in several booths due to long queues of enthusiastic voters.

Despite unfavourable weather conditions, people from all walks of life turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights. Notably, the participation of youth and first-time voters was significantly higher compared to previous elections, which has been seen as a positive sign for the democratic process. According to official data released by the district administration, constituency-wise turnout was as follows: Dhing – 90.34%, Rupahihat – 92.74% (highest), Kaliabor – 85.13%, Samaguri – 91.31%, Barhampur – 82.85%, Nagaon-Batadraba – 83.36%, and Raha (SC) – 83.83%.

Minority-dominated constituencies such as Dhing, Rupahihat, and Samaguri recorded notably higher voter participation, with Rupahihat leading at 92.74%. The district has a total electorate of 15,51,530 voters, and the high turnout reflects strong public engagement in the electoral process.

Prominent candidates and political leaders were seen casting their votes at various polling stations. Among them, Pradyut Bordoloi, Keshab Mahanta, Rupak Sarmah, Nurul Huda, Aminul Islam, and Rakibul Hussain, along with several others, participated in the voting process, encouraging citizens to come out and vote.

Also Read: Assam registers record-breaking 85.73% turnout, It’s a watershed moment in Assam history: CM on voters’ enthusiasm