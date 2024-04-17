Manipur Election: Miscreants Open Fire at Congress Gathering in Bishnupur

IMPHAL: In a political turn of events, armed criminals allegedly fired gunshots at a political meeting for the Indian National Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha Inner Manipur seat in Kumbi Khuga Wangma, located in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday afternoon.

As per reports, about four to five criminals arrived in a four-wheeler and fired two shots at the meeting venue while Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was giving a speech during an election campaign.

After the incident, the criminals escaped via the Kumbi bridge, which is approximately 300 meters away, around 3:35 pm on Tuesday.