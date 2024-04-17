Manipur Election: Miscreants Open Fire at Congress Gathering in Bishnupur

IMPHAL: In a political turn of events, armed criminals allegedly fired gunshots at a political meeting for the Indian National Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha Inner Manipur seat in Kumbi Khuga Wangma, located in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday afternoon.
As per reports, about four to five criminals arrived in a four-wheeler and fired two shots at the meeting venue while Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was giving a speech during an election campaign.
After the incident, the criminals escaped via the Kumbi bridge, which is approximately 300 meters away, around 3:35 pm on Tuesday.
The Congress party is nominating Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam as a candidate for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled for polling on April 19.
He is participating in a competitive race in the Inner Manipur seat, where several other candidates are running as well.
No injuries were reported during the incident. The meeting concluded successfully without any problems.
Police found two empty cartridges at the spot where the shots were fired, and they have registered a case regarding the incident.
This is the second time in less than five days that armed criminals have attacked the meeting venue of this Indian National Congress (INC) candidate.
On April 12, 2024, a campaign event for Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in Moirang was interrupted when three gunmen fired shots at the venue.
It may also be mentioned that the Congress candidate for the Outer Seat, Alfred L Arthur, was also attacked twice a few weeks ago by armed criminals in Ukhrul, Manipur.
In another incident of violence, armed militants reportedly attacked an oil tanker and an LPG tanker along National Highway 37, near Tolen in Keimai, Manipur.
The attack led to one truck driver being injured and at least three tankers being damaged. Security forces swiftly responded to the alarming situation, moving to the scene to restore order and ensure the safety of those affected.
