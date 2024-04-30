Assam Election: Presiding Officer in Karimganj Suspended for Negligence During LS Polls

GUWAHATI: The Presiding Officer at Nayadhar LP School has been suspended by the District Election Officer of Karimganj due to a voting scandal.

A video surfaced online showing a polling agent casting five votes on an EVM machine, something the person in charge should have stopped.

The person in charge didn't enforce the rule against mobile phones in the polling station, which allowed the voting process to be filmed.

This is seen as a serious failure of duty. This incident has raised concerns about keeping the voting process secret and fair.