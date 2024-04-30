Tripura: 27 Govt Employees Suspended for MCC Violation, CEO Seeks Disciplinary Action

AGARTALA: After the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, 27 employees from different state departments have been temporarily suspended.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, took this action because of reported violations of the election model code of conduct and negligence in election-related tasks.

Agarwal sent a letter to the higher authorities of the respective departments, stressing the need for disciplinary action against the suspended employees.