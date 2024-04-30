Tripura: 27 Govt Employees Suspended for MCC Violation, CEO Seeks Disciplinary Action

AGARTALA: After the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, 27 employees from different state departments have been temporarily suspended.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, took this action because of reported violations of the election model code of conduct and negligence in election-related tasks.
Agarwal sent a letter to the higher authorities of the respective departments, stressing the need for disciplinary action against the suspended employees.
The letter highlighted the importance of maintaining electoral integrity and following prescribed protocols during the electoral process.
Moreover, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that any department wanting to lift the temporary suspension of its employees must get approval from the Election Commission of India.
This requires communication through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state.
Earlier, the Assistant Returning Officer in North Tripura has issued a warning to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly breaking the rules during the election. Nath represents Bagbasa assembly constituency in North Tripura.
The incident in question occurred during the Second Phase of elections on April 26. Nath's constituency is part of the East Tripura Parliamentary seat, where Kriti Devi Singh, the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, is running as a BJP candidate.
It is reported that Nath went into the polling station and behaved inappropriately with the Booth Level Workers who were overseeing the voter's desk.
The Chief Electoral Officer's office confirmed that this incident took place at polling booth number 22 in Bagbasa.
A complaint has been filed against BJP leader Kajal Das, who is accused of slapping a polling officer on Election Day.
The complaint was made by the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of North Tripura district at the Kadamtala police station.
According to a press release, Kajal Das and his associates allegedly attacked the presiding officer of booth number 22. The officer was attempting to control the large crowd at the polling station.
