Assam: Election Schedule Announced by Morigaon Xahitya Xabha for District Leadership

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha has officially announced the upcoming elections for the posts of president, vice-president and secretary. The election committee has already been formed. The literary body announced Madharam Kakati as the chief election officer and Kumud Chandra Mahanta and Lakhikanta Sharma as election officers.

According to the schedule, the final voter list will be released on November 17 at 3 pm. Nomination papers will be collected from November 18 to November 20 and filed from November 27 to November 29. The nomination papers will be examined on November 30.

The withdrawal of nomination papers and publication of the final list of candidates will take place on December 3 at 3 pm. Branches can collect ballot papers from the district office from December 4 to 6. Meetings will be held at branch offices from December 10 to December 12, with voting taking place during the meetings. The deadline for submitting ballot papers is December 13 at 12.30 pm.

The counting of votes will be completed, and the results will be announced at the District Xahitya Xabha executive meeting on the same day. The 29 branches of the Xahitya Xabha in the district will be eligible to participate in the elections.

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