Assam: Tribal Pride Day observed in Goalpara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Tribal Pride Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Sri Suryagiri Gaon Panchayat office in Goalpara district on Saturday.

Organised by the Sri Suryagiri Gaon Panchayat, the day-long programme witnessed participation from tribal communities representing different wards. Dressed in traditional attire, participants paid tribute to Birsa Munda and recalled his contributions to safeguarding tribal rights, land, identity and dignity.

The programme was attended by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Assistant District Commissioner Anupam Das, Sri Suryagiri Development Block Development Officer Arun Kumar Das, Assistant Block Development Officer Dhruvajyoti Choudhury, Gaon Panchayat President Abdul Hakim and Panchayat Secretary Bikram Sharma.

A special exhibition showcasing traditional tribal attire, indigenous food, art forms and cultural practices was one of the major attractions. District Commissioner Prodip Timung sampled traditional delicacies and interacted with community members to understand their concerns and development-related needs.

Addressing the gathering, Timung urged tribal communities to preserve their traditional languages, customs, art forms and cultural heritage for future generations. He also stressed the importance of education, social development and economic self-reliance for their overall progress.

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