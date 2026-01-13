Assam Election: Tug of war between AGP & BJP for Chabua-Lahowal constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Allies BJP and AGP are now fighting for the Chabua-Lahowal constituency with both the MLAs of the parties showing their strength to prove their domination for the seat.

After delimitation, the Lahowal and Chabua seats have merged into one constituency. Binod Hazarika, BJP MLA of Lahowal constituency, and Punakon Baruah, AGP MLA of Chabua, are in the fray for the seat to the merged Chabua-Lahowal seat. According to sources, AGP has been trying to retain the seat and talks with the BJP on the matter have been going on at peak level. Punakon Baruah has a good reputation among the people in Chabua for his simplicity.

“Punakon Baruah has done lots of work for the people of the Chabua. We want him for Chabua. After delimitation, the Chabua-Lahowal has merged into one constituency. We want the seat to be reserved for the AGP,” said a supporter of AGP.

On the other hand, Binod Hazarika, a prominent leader of BJP, also has a hold in Chabua because he was the MLA of the constituency before contesting and winning from the Lahowal seat in the last Assembly election. However, during the CAA agitation, anti-CAA protesters had set his house on fire but he still remained vocal on the agitation and criticized the movement. Hazarika is also a former BJP president of Dibrugarh district and during his tenure, had created a support base.

“We want Binod Hazarika to get the ticket from Chabua-Lahowal. We want him to represent us because he hears our problems and resolves them. Binod Hazarika has a cordial relation with all party members,” said a supporter of Hazarika.

