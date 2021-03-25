Assam Elections 2021: Candidates intensify campaign in Rangiya LAC

A CORRESPONDENT



GORESWAR: After submission of nomination papers for the Assembly election, the candidates for 57 Rangiya LAC have intensified their election campaign in Rangiya constituency in Kamrup (R) district and the area falling in Baksa district. Polling will be held in Rangiya in the second phase on April 1.

CPI(M) has organized meetings and rallies with alliance partners Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and invited national and State- level leaders to campaign for party candidate Dr. Bhagaban Dev Misra. Dr Misra has been conducting meetings in the villages. He slammed the BJP-government for failing to fulfill its poll promises.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated State Irrigation Minister Bhabesh Kalita once again as its candidate. Kalita started his campaign by inaugurating a number of election offices in various localities of the LAC. He appealed to the public to vote for him in order to ensure development of Rangiya LAC. He also said that the BJP-led Assam Government had announced a number of beneficial schemes for the people, so people should vote in favour of BJP candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former MP Ramen Deka, Mangaldai MP Dilip Saikia, MCLA of BTC, Pabitra Kumar Boro and EM Ranendra Narzary of BTC have been campaigning in Rangiya LAC for BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Dr. Babul Sahariah has also intensified his campaign in different places of the LAC. He is the former Circle Officer of Goreswar under Rangiya LAC. Independent candidate Hareswar Barman has also intensified his campaign in the area to woo voters. Pabitra Boro, candidate of Voters Party International (VPI), and Sahabuddin Ali Ahmed, independent candidate, are also campaigning restlessly to woo voters in the LAC area.

