Assam Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge to Campaign in Barpeta, Priyanka Gandhi in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: The Congress is planning to improve its chances in Assam's northeastern region by sending party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in important areas like Barpeta and Dhubri.

Kharge will hold a press conference in Guwahati on April 27, where the Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami is competing against the BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

After the press conference, Kharge will address a public meeting in Barpeta. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Dhubri on May 1.

The Barpeta seat became a point of contention when the Congress chose Deep Gayan, the state Seva Dal chief, as its candidate.