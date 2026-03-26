Assam News

Assam Elections 2026: Cachar District Election Control Room Reestablished in Silchar

The Election Monitoring and Control Room Cell in Cachar district is now operational 24x7 at the DC Office in Silchar, with two helpline numbers for election complaints and voter information.
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The Election Monitoring and Control Room Cell for Cachar district has been reestablished at the NIC Video Conference Room on the second floor of the Office of the District Commissioner in Silchar, ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

The control room will operate around the clock, ensuring that complaints, information, and reports related to the electoral process are received and acted upon promptly.

How to Reach the Control Room

The public can contact the Election Control Room at 03842-284144 for any election-related complaints or assistance.

For queries specifically related to electoral rolls and voter information, a dedicated toll-free helpline is also available at 18003453965.

Also Read: Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav launches crackdown on compensation syndicate

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