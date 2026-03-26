Assam Elections 2026: Cachar District Election Control Room Reestablished in Silchar

The Election Monitoring and Control Room Cell for Cachar district has been reestablished at the NIC Video Conference Room on the second floor of the Office of the District Commissioner in Silchar, ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

The control room will operate around the clock, ensuring that complaints, information, and reports related to the electoral process are received and acted upon promptly.

How to Reach the Control Room

The public can contact the Election Control Room at 03842-284144 for any election-related complaints or assistance.

For queries specifically related to electoral rolls and voter information, a dedicated toll-free helpline is also available at 18003453965.

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