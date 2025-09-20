Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav launches crackdown on compensation syndicate

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In the backdrop of alleged malpractices by a well-knit syndicate, the Cachar district administration launched an immediate crackdown on unauthorized activities threatening the proposed Panchgram–Barapani hi-speed corridor. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav directed the Katigorah Circle Officer to halt all illegal constructions and agricultural encroachments along the Kalain–Ratacherra package of the four-lane greenfield alignment.

The order followed reports and photographic evidence of a surge in fresh structures and farming activities across stretches of Katigorah constituency. Officials believe these attempts were deliberate moves by vested interests to claim undue compensation once the land acquisition process begins.

Police cases and FIRs are being registered against violators, with criminal sections invoked to apprehend the wrongdoers. Circle officers have begun seizing construction materials and machinery used in the illegal works. On Monday, the Katigorah Circle Officer personally intervened, ordering workers to halt activities and seizing items such as cement bags and concrete blocks from the site.

“We have made it absolutely clear, any activity that violates the September 15 notification will not only be stopped but will also render the structures ineligible for compensation,” DC Mridul Yadav asserted in his directive.

