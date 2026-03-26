Assam Elections 2026: Goalpara District Sets Up 24-Hour Election Control Room

The Goalpara district administration has set up a 24-hour election control room ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, aimed at ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful polling process across the district.
The control room will remain operational around the clock throughout the election period.
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Citizens can reach the Goalpara election control room through the following contact numbers:
8811808822
Toll-free helpline: 1950 (03663-1950)
In addition to the control room, the administration has encouraged the public to use the cVIGIL mobile application — an Election Commission of India initiative — to lodge complaints about Model Code of Conduct violations or other election-related issues directly from their smartphones.