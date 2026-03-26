Assam News

Assam Elections 2026: Goalpara District Sets Up 24-Hour Election Control Room

The Goalpara district administration has established a round-the-clock election control room ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, with two helpline numbers and the cVIGIL app available for public complaints.
Election control room
Published on

The Goalpara district administration has set up a 24-hour election control room ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, aimed at ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful polling process across the district.

The control room will remain operational around the clock throughout the election period.

Also Read: Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav launches crackdown on compensation syndicate

Citizens can reach the Goalpara election control room through the following contact numbers:

  • 8811808822

  • Toll-free helpline: 1950 (03663-1950)

In addition to the control room, the administration has encouraged the public to use the cVIGIL mobile application — an Election Commission of India initiative — to lodge complaints about Model Code of Conduct violations or other election-related issues directly from their smartphones.

Goalpara
Election Control Room

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com