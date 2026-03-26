Assam News

Assam Elections 2026: Kamrup District Issues New 24x7 Election Control Room Number

The Kamrup district administration has replaced its old election helpline with a new contact number — 60027-21770 — operational round the clock via phone and WhatsApp for public complaints.
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The Kamrup district administration has issued a new election control room contact number ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, replacing the previously circulated number to ensure smoother public access.

The new control room number is 60027-21770.

Residents can reach the control room via phone call or WhatsApp, and the helpline will remain operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the election period.

The public is encouraged to use this number to lodge any election-related complaints or grievances.

Also Read: Assam Polls 2026: ECI Bans Exit Polls, Reviews Election Readiness Ahead of April 9 Vote

Kamrup
Election Control Room

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