Assam Polls 2026: ECI Bans Exit Polls, Reviews Election Readiness Ahead of April 9 Vote

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed poll preparations and conducted a training session for District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, and other senior officers across Assam, ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.
As part of the review, the Commission formally banned exit polls and the display of opinion poll results for the duration of the election period.
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Under powers conferred by Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI has prohibited the conduct, publication, or dissemination of exit polls in any form from 7 am on April 9, 2026, to 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026.
Separately, under Section 126(1)(b) of the same Act, the display of any election matter — including opinion poll results — on electronic media is prohibited during the 48-hour window ending at the close of polling.
The Commission directed DEOs to ensure that Voter Information Slips (VIS) are distributed to all registered electors at least five days before polling day. Voter guides are also to be provided to every household in the state.
In an inclusive measure, CEO Assam confirmed that Braille-enabled Voter Information Slips will also be issued to support visually impaired voters.
Given the large number of riverine polling stations across Assam, the ECI placed particular emphasis on ensuring adequate safety equipment and rescue measures are in place for voters and polling personnel in these areas.
Senior ECI officials reviewed the readiness of both district administrations and law-and-order machinery to ensure a peaceful and smooth polling process across the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.
Assam is scheduled to go to the polls on April 9, 2026, with vote counting set for May 4.