Assam Elections: FIR Against 3 Polling Staff for Issuing Excess Ballots

GUWAHATI: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three polling staff members in Tinsukia district in Assam for giving out more ballot papers than necessary during home voting.

Tinsukia district commissioner Swapneel Paul explained that the accusations stemmed from the assignment of personnel to oversee home voting through postal ballots in the Doomdoma assembly constituency, which is part of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a group consisting of three polling staff members, a videographer, and two policemen carried out the task.