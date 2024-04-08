Assam Elections: FIR Against 3 Polling Staff for Issuing Excess Ballots

GUWAHATI: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three polling staff members in Tinsukia district in Assam for giving out more ballot papers than necessary during home voting.
Tinsukia district commissioner Swapneel Paul explained that the accusations stemmed from the assignment of personnel to oversee home voting through postal ballots in the Doomdoma assembly constituency, which is part of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a group consisting of three polling staff members, a videographer, and two policemen carried out the task.
After finishing the postal ballot polling for 14 voters according to the list provided, discrepancies were found.
It was revealed that 16 counterfoils were used for 14 voters when the completed postal ballots and related documents were submitted.
The polling staff explained that they were pressured by the public, especially the family members of an 88-year-old and an 86-year-old voter, who requested extra ballot papers.
Consequently, an FIR was filed against the staff for giving a single voter two postal ballots, which was seen as a serious violation of their duty. A magisterial inquiry headed by Jabed Arman, Assistant Returning Officer for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, was initiated.
The polling staffs involved have been removed from their election duties in the Tinsukia district for the current elections, effective immediately.
Their departments have also been informed to conduct internal investigations.
Lakhimpur is set to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
Meanwhile, various political parties, including the independent candidates, have geared up for poll campaign in 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC).
The 9 candidates finalized for Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency are—Pradan Baruah of the BJP, Uday Shankar Hazarika of the Congress, Ghana Kanta Chutia of the TMC, Dhiren Kachari of the CPI, Pallab Gogoi of the Socialist Unity Centre of India, Biren Bailung of Voters’ Party International, and independent candidates Gobin Biswakarma, Dev Nath Pait, and Bikram Ramchiary.
