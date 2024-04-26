Assam Elections: Polling Agent from AIUDF Dies Inside Polling Station in Hailakandi

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of events, Farooq Ahmad, a polling agent representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), passed away at a polling booth in Assam’s Hailakandi on Friday.
The incident took place at the Gollashera Primary School polling center, situated on the Assam-Mizoram border. Ahmad collapsed while carrying out his duties and was declared dead on the spot.
Local sources suspected that Ahmad’s cause of death was a brain stroke.
As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, an unruly incident has been reported at a polling station in Moirabari falling under Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency on April 26.
As per reports, the incident unfolded when an argument erupted after some voters, waiting for their turn by standing in line, broke out from the queue at No 279 Durabandi Secondary School polling centre under Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency.
Subsequently, this disruptive behaviour irked some citizens who were also waiting in the queue to cast their vote.
The annoyed voters confronted them for their unacceptable conduct, causing a tense situation in the polling station.
The situation escalated so much so that it ultimately led to a full fledged clash, wherein, some individuals even sustained injuries as the police tried to calm down the tumultuous scene that unraveled over there.
The turmoil was believed to be incited by a dispute over the queue of voters and currently, the situation has been brought under control.
Five constituencies in Assam held elections for the Lok Sabha. These constituencies are Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, and Darrang-Udalguri.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in all five parliamentary seats in Assam that are up for election in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO WATCH: