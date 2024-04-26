Assam Elections: Polling Agent from AIUDF Dies Inside Polling Station in Hailakandi

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of events, Farooq Ahmad, a polling agent representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), passed away at a polling booth in Assam’s Hailakandi on Friday.

The incident took place at the Gollashera Primary School polling center, situated on the Assam-Mizoram border. Ahmad collapsed while carrying out his duties and was declared dead on the spot.

Local sources suspected that Ahmad’s cause of death was a brain stroke.