Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: 15.49% Voter Turnout in Manipur by 9 am

IMPHAL: The state of Manipur in Northeast India is seeing a large number of people voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on Friday, April 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a voter turnout of 15.49% in Manipur as of 9am.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 13 assembly segments within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency went to polls.

A total of 857 polling stations, which includes nine special polling stations, have been established across the 13 assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.