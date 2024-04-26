Lok Sabha Election Phase 2: 15.49% Voter Turnout in Manipur by 9 am

IMPHAL: The state of Manipur in Northeast India is seeing a large number of people voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on Friday, April 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported a voter turnout of 15.49% in Manipur as of 9am.
In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 13 assembly segments within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency went to polls.
A total of 857 polling stations, which includes nine special polling stations, have been established across the 13 assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
Currently, the Outer Manipur constituency is represented by Lorho Phoze from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The BJP has expressed its support for the NPF candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik.
The NPF candidate will be challenged by Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, who is representing the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc.
Meanwhile, 857 polling stations have been set up while over 87 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 4,000 state police personnel have been deployed across the region.
At least, 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and a sizable contingent of state police forces have been mobilized to uphold the integrity of the democratic process.
In a move aimed towards gender inclusivity, the polling officer underscored that as many as 191 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women polling personnel.
The decision to conduct polling in two phases in Outer Manipur comes in the wake of security concerns, particularly after incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
It is worth mentioning that tragic ethnic clashes occurred in the state in the past, as a result of which, authorities have beefed up security measures.
ALSO READ: