Assam: Boat Capsizes Along Assam-Bangladesh Border: Minor Dead, 2 Missing

GUWAHATI: A tragic boat accident happened at Alga in Nepur, near the Indo-Bangladesh border, during a storm. The incident led to the death of one minor, and two individuals are missing.

The body of a child has been found, but two others are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started a rescue mission early today.

The boat accident occurred at Alga in Nepure, which is in the Sukhsar police station area in South Salmara Mankachar district.

Earlier, on Sunday, a motorized boat with 18 passengers onboard left from Hatshingimari Kokradanga for Alga Char in Nepur. However, the boat ran into a sudden storm near Alga in Nepur, leading to the accident.