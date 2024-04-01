Assam: Boat Capsizes Along Assam-Bangladesh Border: Minor Dead, 2 Missing

GUWAHATI: A tragic boat accident happened at Alga in Nepur, near the Indo-Bangladesh border, during a storm. The incident led to the death of one minor, and two individuals are missing.
The body of a child has been found, but two others are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started a rescue mission early today.
The boat accident occurred at Alga in Nepure, which is in the Sukhsar police station area in South Salmara Mankachar district.
Earlier, on Sunday, a motorized boat with 18 passengers onboard left from Hatshingimari Kokradanga for Alga Char in Nepur. However, the boat ran into a sudden storm near Alga in Nepur, leading to the accident.
Three people, including two children, went missing in the Brahmaputra River because of the accident, but the rest of the passengers were able to swim to safety and escape.
Local residents acted quickly to start rescue operations. They managed to recover Shamim Hussain, a 4-year-old boy, but unfortunately, he died because there were no medical facilities available on the char (sandbar).
Kovad Hussain, aged 65, and Ismail Hussain, aged 8, are still missing. This has prompted the Hatshingimari State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to start rescue operations.
Meanwhile, a strong hailstorm with heavy rain hit different areas of Bongaigaon district in Assam on March 31. This caught residents off guard and caused chaos and distress.
A surprising event occurred in the village of Talguri, when a hailstone weighing about 250 grams fell from the sky, adding to the bewildering situation caused by the calamity.
The hailstorm was so strong that it ripped tin sheets off the roofs of houses in Boitamari, leaving many families exposed to the fury of nature. The Talguri area of Boitamari suffered the most damage, with extensive destruction reported, making life even more difficult for the affected residents.
