Assam: Electrification of Tinsukia–Dibrugarh and Makum–Ledo rail sections completed

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the electrification of the strategically important Tinsukia–Dibrugarh and Makum–Ledo rail sections, marking a major milestone in strengthening rail infrastructure in Upper Assam and the Northeast.

A railway official said that the completion of electrification would significantly reduce dependence on diesel locomotives, leading to lower fuel costs and a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and noise pollution. The move is expected to promote cleaner and more sustainable rail operations in the region.

“With electric traction now operational, trains on these sections will be able to run at higher speeds with improved acceleration and greater reliability. Passengers are expected to benefit from faster, smoother, and more punctual services, while freight operations will also become more efficient, supporting regional trade and industrial activities,” said a railway official.

The Tinsukia–Dibrugarh and Makum–Ledo sections are vital rail links connecting key commercial, industrial, and tourism hubs of Assam. The electrification will enhance network capacity and ensure smoother connectivity with the national railway grid, enabling seamless movement of passenger and goods trains.

Officials said that the project was part of Indian Railways’ ongoing nationwide electrification drive aimed at achieving energy efficiency, reducing operational costs, and transitioning towards environmentally friendly transport systems.

