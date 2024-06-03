Assam: Electrocuted minor referred to Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Ankur Nath, a ten-year-old son of Sanjib Nath and Jyoti Devi, residents of Killingmukh, Borbheti village under Sootea PS, came in contact with a live electric wire at Killingmukh Anganwadi centre on May 29 and fell down. Local residents immediately sent him to the Biswanath Chariali sub-divisional hospital, which was later referred to TMCH, Tezpur, for better medical treatment. Though he was undergoing treatment, he was not recovering from the trauma. The medical staff of the TMCH has asked the family members to take him to Guwahati for better treatment. The poor and underprivileged family has no means to take the patient to Guwahati. In that critical state of the unfortunate family, Uttam Kumar Nath, secretary of the Sootea Press Club and a local journalist, came forward with the noble idea of crowdfunding. He had made a humble appeal through his news portal, Sootea 24×7, to come forward for the needy. A good number of people, including the circle officer of the Naduar revenue circle, employees, and other people in the area, stepped forward and extended a helping hand to the poor family. With the help of the collected amount through crowd funding, the injured boy, Ankur, has been sent to Guwahati. The physical condition of the boy is stated to be stable and improving. The conscious people have praised the timely initiative undertaken by journalist Nath.

