Tragic Accident: Ten-Year-Old Electrocuted at Killingmukh Anganwadi Center, Shifted for Urgent Medical Care

JAMUGURIHAT: Ankur Nath, a ten-year-old child and son of Sanjib Nath and Jyoti Devi, residents of Killingmukh, Borbheti village under Sootea PS came in contact with a live electric wire at Killingmukh Anganwadi centre on Wednesday. According to information, the boy was playing with his playmates and went to the anganwadi centre to drink water. On getting touched with the live electric wire, the boy fell down. His playmates made a hue and cry there. Immediately, local people reached the site and sent the boy to Biswanath Chariali Subdivisional Hospital in association with Sootea police who was later shifted to Tezpur for better medical treatment.

