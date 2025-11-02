Assam: Electronics worth over Rs 8 lakh looted in Mirza

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A major burglary has been reported in Mirza under Palasbari police station, a key commercial hub of South Kamrup, where unidentified miscreants looted mobiles and computers worth more than Rs 8.5 lakh from a local electronics store. The incident has triggered widespread concern among traders, who say theft cases are increasing alarmingly in the region.

According to reports, thieves broke into Mirza Electronics, located near Mamoni Raisom Goswami Chowk, by cutting through the roof of the shop late Thursday night. The burglars decamped with several branded mobile phones, laptops and accessories, leaving the shop severely damaged.

The owner of the store, Niranjan Mahanta, told this correspondent that this was not the first such incident. In 2022, the same shop had been targeted by burglars who took away goods worth more than Rs 12 lakh. Despite the police station being located nearby, Mahanta said the stolen items from that incident were never recovered. He expressed deep frustration, calling the repeated thefts a sign of failing law and order.

Meanwhile, locals have complained that thefts are becoming rampant across , Palasbari, Mirza, Bijaynagar and Batarhat, affecting both business establishments and households. Farmers too have been hit hard, with frequent cattle thefts reported from nearby villages.

Recently, two families from Hudumpur village lost their cattle to thieves, adding to the growing sense of insecurity in the area. Traders and residents have urged the authorities to intensify night patrols and take strong action against those involved, warning that the situation is getting out of control and hurting Mirza's business environment.

