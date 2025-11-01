Miscreants flee with Rs 5 lakh looted from Sscooty in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district when two unidentified miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh from a scooty's tool box near Punjab National Bank (PNB), Gaurisagar branch, on Thursday afternoon at around 12.30 pm.

According to reports, Rajdeep Konwer, a resident of Khanamukh Bhitoruwal village under Gaurisagar police station and a retired soldier of the Assam Police Battalion, had withdrawn the amount from State Bank of India, Gaurisagar branch, on Thursday. Later, he moved with his daughter Pranamika Konwer towards the Gaurisagar PNB branch on his scooty ASO4AH8113 and kept the said amount inside the scooty's toolbox. He parked his scooty near the PNB branch for a few minutes and went to a nearby shop. At that moment, two unidentified miscreants came hurriedly, unlocked the scooty's toolbox, and looted the cash along with the passbook and cheque book before fleeing the scene on a motorbike. Having seen the miscreants, Konwer shouted but they managed to escape towards Jorhat. Later, Konwer filed an FIR at Gaurisagar police station in this regard.

The news of the theft spread like wildfire instantly and caused a stir in Sivasagar district. CCTV footage of the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, Gaurisagar branches, and various business establishments is being investigated. The CCTV footage of a local business establishment showed two youths on a motorcycle following them.

The Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, rushed to the spot and took stock of the incident.

