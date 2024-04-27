Assam: Elephant Attack Leaves One Dead And Injures Two Forest Rangers At Dhekiajuli

DHEKIAJULI: In a tragic incident, a sudden elephant attack claimed the life of one individual and severely injured two others at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The deceased person has been identified as Jatin Toti. According to reports, the incident unraveled when Toti unexpectedly encountered a herd of elephants at Dhiraimajuli area on Friday night.

Subsequently, tragedy struck when one of the tuskers attacked him, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Apart from him, this unprecedented assault also resulted in two forest rangers, who were believed to be in the vicinity at the time of the incident, sustaining grievous injuries. The injured duo were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.