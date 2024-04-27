Guwahati: Four Arrested As Vehicle Fraud Gang Busted In Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: In a recent crackdown by the Guwahati police, a gang of fraudsters have been arrested for targeting unsuspecting victims in a vehicle scam.

The scammers are believed to have carried out their illicit activities from Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

As per reports, the modus operandi of the group involved luring victims into handing over their vehicles on loans or lease agreements, promising to rent them out to legitimate organizations.

However, they did not keep their promise and instead cheated their victims by selling off the vehicles in neighboring areas of Dimapur and Arunachal Pradesh.