Assam: Elephant calf rescued from drain in Morongi Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the tea gardens of Numaligarh and Morongi, wild elephant calves have been freely entering the garden drains. Some have died, while others have been injured.

On Friday again, a wild elephant calf fell into a drain in the Bijuli tea estate of Morongi. Separated from its mother, the trapped calf cried out in distress while trying to climb out. Hearing its cries, local people and forest officials rushed to the spot and eventually rescued the calf and reunited it with its mother.

