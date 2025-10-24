Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Numaligarh–Morongi, Threatening Farms and Homes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A grave problem of wild elephants has emerged in the agriculturally rich Numaligarh–Morongi region of Golaghat district. Whether due to shrinking forest areas or the lack of food in the wild, herds of wild elephants have now become a nightmare for farmers. They are destroying farmlands, paddy fields, and even homesteads.

From the Karbi Anglong border area extending across the major agricultural regions of Numaligarh and Morongi mouza, herds of wild elephants have been seen invading croplands. These elephants now venture not only at night but even during daylight hours, entering people’s courtyards, homes, and fields in search of food. As a result, while the elephants find sustenance, the farmers lose their year’s hard-earned crops.

Because of continuous elephant attacks, many villagers have abandoned cultivation altogether—vast stretches of agricultural land now lie barren. The problem is becoming increasingly severe and complex. Although no permanent solution has yet been found, it is notable that no significant protective measures have been taken either to ensure the safety and support of farmers. Hence, the affected farmers of Numaligarh and Morongi have issued an appeal for urgent government intervention.

Wild elephants roaming freely on village roads even during the daytime have left residents helpless. The elephants are no longer afraid of fire and do not even retreat when forest guards fire warning shots.

