Assam: Elephant Calf Rescued in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a decisive and well-coordinated effort, the Sonitpur East Division, led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Biswa Jyoti Das, successfully rescued and reunited an abandoned elephant calf with its herd early this morning.

At around 5:00 AM, the Borgang Range Office received information about an elephant calf trapped in the drainage of Borbeel Tea Estate, Kherbari, Borgang. The calf, estimated to be 2-3 months old, had been abandoned by a herd of 20–25 elephants, believed to have strayed from the 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park. The forest staff promptly reached the location, rescuing the distressed calf and ensuring it was kept under constant care.

Upon receiving the update, DFO Biswa Jyoti Das arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The calf, though physically fit, was clearly distressed, crying and searching for its mother. Acting swiftly, the DFO proceeded to Kherbari, nearly 10 kilometres away, where local residents reported seeing a herd crossing a nearby river stream around 4:30 AM.

Using a drone and tracking the herd’s footprints, DFO Das personally located the elephants roaming in the area. With great care, the calf was then transported from the tea estate to the herd’s location using a departmental vehicle. With the meticulous planning and coordinated efforts, the team successfully reunited the calf with its mother, bringing the operation to a successful close.

Also Read: Elephant calf rescued from well by forest department in Kamrup district (sentinelassam.com)