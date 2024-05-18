Elephant calf rescued from well by forest department in Kamrup district

Boko: With the help of locals, Assam state Forest officials took timely action to rescue a wild elephant calf from a well in Karekura Forest village under Chaygaon Revenue Circle in the Kamrup district along the Assam-Meghalaya border. It is to be mentioned that the area falls under the Kulshi Forest Range of West Kamrup Forest Division.

According to the Kulshi Range Officer Dipen Deka, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when a herd of wild elephants was roaming in the area, and one of the calves accidentally fell into a well situated near a local residence. Upon discovering the situation, villagers immediately informed the forest department.

Dipan Deka, the forest officer of Kulshi Forest Range, along with several forest personnel, arrived at the scene. With the villagers’ cooperation, they were able to rescue the elephant calf unharmed from the well. However, Deka believes that the calf fell into the well not long ago as it was not tired during the rescue operation and after being pulled out of the well.

“Two excavators were used to make a passage towards the well and safely rescued the baby elephant. The rescued elephant calf was then safely sent back into the forest and reunited with its herd.,” added Dipen Deka.

Deka expressed satisfaction with the villagers and said that the villagers under the Kulshi Forest Office know how to coexist with wild elephants. “This is why when a herd of wild elephants enters the village, the villagers maintain a safe distance and inform the forest department to drive the herd back into the forest. This results in a very little human-elephant conflict in the area under the Kulshi Forest Office.” Dipen Deka said. Deka also mentioned that a total twenty villages (forest village) falls under Kulshi range office.

Also Read: Demise of Former Education Minister of Assam Thaneswar Boro mourned by Pramod Boro,Dipen Boro

Also watch: