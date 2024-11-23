Assam: Elephant Found Dead Amid Rising Tensions In Margherita

DIGBOI: Early this morning An adult male elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Borkukura revenue village under the Margherita West Range Forest of Digboi Forest Division Early this morning.
Local residents believed the elephant to be dead due to electrocution, which they suspect was deliberately caused by beneficial interests to stop elephants from damaging crops.
According to villagers, the elephants frequently visit the area searching for food, especially paddy fields. However, they conveyed annoyance and accused the forest guards stationed at a nearby camp of carelessness. The villagers claimed that the forest guards often consume hooch and fail to respond.
The Margherita West Range Forest team has reached the site and is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the elephant's death. This incident emphasises the persistent human-wildlife conflict, worsened by the degradation of the Upper Dehing Forest Reserve, which is part of the Digboi Forest Division. Once teeming with biodiversity, the reserve has been severely impacted by rampant illegal logging, compelling elephants to encroach on human settlements in search of food and shelter.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, another heinous act was reported: a tiger seeking shelter was ruthlessly attacked by villagers wielding stones and sharp objects. The tiger was severely injured, including haemorrhages , brain damage, and being completely blind in one eye.
Currently, the tiger is under medical care at the Kaziranga Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Due to his permanent loss of vision and injuries, he may never return wild and could be moved to the Assam Zoo.
These tragic incidents serve as an essential reminder that animals too feel loss, pain, and love like humans, and there is also an urgent need for such awareness programs to be done about the importance of wildlife, and such heinous acts should be punished with penalties.