Assam: Elephant Found Dead Amid Rising Tensions In Margherita

DIGBOI: Early this morning An adult male elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Borkukura revenue village under the Margherita West Range Forest of Digboi Forest Division Early this morning.

Local residents believed the elephant to be dead due to electrocution, which they suspect was deliberately caused by beneficial interests to stop elephants from damaging crops.

According to villagers, the elephants frequently visit the area searching for food, especially paddy fields. However, they conveyed annoyance and accused the forest guards stationed at a nearby camp of carelessness. The villagers claimed that the forest guards often consume hooch and fail to respond.