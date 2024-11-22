Assam: Female Dog Brutally Beaten To Death In Nagaon; Sparks Outrage

NAGAON: Reports from Nagaon, Assam reveal a heartbreaking and tragic incident. A young man, owner of a broiler chicken farm, brutally beat a lactating dog to death in front of her puppies only because the dog killed and ate chicken from his farm.

The dog was craving food after she gave birth to five puppies, and she wandered into the broiler farm and fed on a chicken. This was just a simple act of survival for the dog, but this led Divyajyoti Saikia, aka Dadul Nath, to vent out his anger by brutally beating the dog to death.

What follows next was more agonizing, as the dog puppies were newborn babies and were wandering around her lifeless body looking for feed, and their cries for hunger and despair were becoming unbearable.