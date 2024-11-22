Assam: Female Dog Brutally Beaten To Death In Nagaon; Sparks Outrage

NAGAON: Reports from Nagaon, Assam reveal a heartbreaking and tragic incident. A young man, owner of a broiler chicken farm, brutally beat a lactating dog to death in front of her puppies only because the dog killed and ate chicken from his farm.
The dog was craving food after she gave birth to five puppies, and she wandered into the broiler farm and fed on a chicken. This was just a simple act of survival for the dog, but this led Divyajyoti Saikia, aka Dadul Nath, to vent out his anger by brutally beating the dog to death.
What follows next was more agonizing, as the dog puppies were newborn babies and were wandering around her lifeless body looking for feed, and their cries for hunger and despair were becoming unbearable.
This shocking act led a local woman to stage a protest, demanding an action against Saikia. The demand the protest highlights was an important aspect of our legal system: under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), causing harm to animals is a punishable offence, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison. It is pivotal to ensure that such laws are enforced to prevent such atrocious acts.
Earlier this month another heinous act was reported: a tiger seeking shelter was ruthlessly attacked by villagers wielding stones and sharp objects. The tiger was severely injured, including haemorrhages, brain damage, and being completely blind in one eye.
Currently, the tiger is under medical care at the Kaziranga Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Due to his permanent loss of vision and injuries, he may never return wild and could be moved to the Assam Zoo.
These tragic incidents serve as an essential reminder that animals too feel loss, pain, and love like humans, and there is also an urgent need for such awareness programs to be done about the importance of wildlife, and such heinous acts should be punished with penalties.
