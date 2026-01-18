Assam: Elephant Kicks Man in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: An unexpected incident occurred during a cultural rally organised to mark the centenary celebrations of Bajali Higher Secondary School in Pathsala, when an elephant participating in the procession kicked a man, triggering panic among the crowd. The incident, which was captured on video and later circulated widely, took place while the rally was moving along a public road with a large gathering of students, teachers, and local residents. The elephant, reportedly part of the cultural display, suddenly became restless and kicked a pedestrian who had come too close to it.

Also Read: Wild Elephant found unconscious, treated by forest officials